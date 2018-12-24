People around the county urged to take part in Christmas Day Goal Mile events

People around the county are being urged to take part in Goal Mile events this Christmas Day.

Listowel will host an event at 11am tomorrow and those taking part are asked to meet outside the community centre.

A Goal Mile event will also take place in Castleisland tomorrow from 10am to 12.30pm at An Ríocht AC.

Funds from the Castleisland event will be donated to Goal, Pieta House and the St John of God centre in the town.

The Kenmare Goal Mile will take place at the GAA grounds from 10am to 12 noon.