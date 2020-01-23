A Kerry pension rights campaigner says canvassers should be challenged over proposed pension changes.

Marian Relihan says parties have quickly revised the planned increase in the age at which people become eligible for the payment; the pension age is set to increase to 67 in 2021, and 68 in 2028.

She previously campaigned on a range of pension-related issues, including the injustices suffered by older women, who were forced to give up their careers because of the marriage ban in the 1970s.

Ms Relihan, who’s from Lisselton, says 36,000 people were affected by changes introduced by then-Minister for Social Protection Joan Burton in 2012.

She says this issue has been demoted as parties scramble to revise the pension age ahead of polling day.