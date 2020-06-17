Peggy Nolan nee Kiernan, of Churchfield, Knock and formerly of Ballyduffy, Moyne, Co. Longford and Dublin

A private family funeral will take place for Peggy. Requiem Mass at the Church of St. John The Baptist, Knock, available to view online at www.knockshrine.ie on Thursday at 1pm. Private burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Pre-deceased by her husband Chris and brother Thomas.

Deeply regretted by her brother Patrick (Pakie Joe), sisters-in-law Patricia and Kathleen, nephews, nieces, her husband’s nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours, great carers and many friends.

Rest In Peace.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

