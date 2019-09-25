Peggy Mulcahy nee O’Driscoll, St. John’s Park and formerly of Moyderwell and Alderwood Road, Tralee

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 7 to 8.30pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Friday at 10 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Alzheimers Society, C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

