Peggy Mulcahy nee O’Driscoll, St. John’s Park and formerly of Moyderwell and Alderwood Road, Tralee

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 7 to 8.30pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Friday at 10 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Alzheimers Society, C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Schools FixturesCorn Eamainn Ui Mhairtin 15 C Football(South) Blackwater Community School Lismore v Iver Sceine Kenmare in Ballincolling(North) Tarbet Comprehensive School v Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí in Finuge Causeway...
Wednesday Morning Sports Update
SOCCERRepublic of Ireland underage international Troy Parrott made his competitive debut for Tottenham Hotspur against Colchester in the third round of the English League...
Layouts being considered for new Caherciveen primary care centre
The Health Service Executive has engaged a developer for a new primary care centre in Caherciveen.The update was given at the recent HSE South...
Council to meet Castlegregory community to discuss creation of heritage centre
Kerry County Council is to meet with the Castlegregory community to discuss the possibility of creating a heritage centre in the area.Fianna Fail councillor...
Mixed Results For Kerry Schools On Provincial Scene
Munster Colleges GAA U15 B Football Round 1Mercy Mounthawk 4-17 Patrician Academy Mallow 3-11P.S Rathmore 1-4 Coachford College 2-12