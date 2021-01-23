Peggy Leane née Coffey Kilburn Milltown and formerly of Gortbee Beaufort.

A private family funeral will take place for Peggy with her requiem mass being held on Monday morning in The Sacred Heart Church Milltown at 11.00 AM followed by burial in Churchtown Cemetery Beaufort.

Mass will be live streamed on www.milltownlistryparish.com

