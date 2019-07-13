Peggy Guina nee Cahill, Late of Killeline, Newcastlewest, Co. limerick.

reposing at Reidy’s Funeral Home, Newcastlewest on Sunday from 7.30pm to 9pm followed by removal to Newcastlwest Church arriving at 9.30pm. Requiem mass on Monday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.
Traditional fair day returns to Castlegregory
A west Kerry village is hosting its second annual traditional fair day today.Such fairs were commonplace before the arrival of marts.Organisers revived the event...
1 Change To Kerry Team For Mayo Clash
There’s one personnel change to the Kerry team for the Super-8 clash with Mayo tomorrow.Micheál Burns comes in for Jack Barry.Diarmuid O'Connor slots back...
County Senior Football League Review
Div 1 Dr Crokes 2-19 St Mary's 0-10Div 5 Gr A Sneem Derrynane 3-9 Milltown/Castlemaine 1-14Div 5 Gr B Cromane 6-16 John Mitchel's 1-10
Kerry Resume Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Campaign
Kerry today resume their TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship campaign.They take on Galway at 1.45 in Portlaoise.Kerry manager Donal O’Doherty
Kerry Set To Discover All-Ireland Junior Football Final Opponent
Kerry will today discover who they are to face in the All-Ireland Junior Football Championship Final.Galway and Meath go head to head in the...
