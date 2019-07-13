Peggy Guina nee Cahill, Late of Killeline, Newcastlewest, Co. limerick.

reposing at Reidy’s Funeral Home, Newcastlewest on Sunday from 7.30pm to 9pm followed by removal to Newcastlwest Church arriving at 9.30pm. Requiem mass on Monday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

