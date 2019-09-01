Peggy Fleming née Murphy, Tureencahill West, Gneeveguilla, Rathmore and formerly of Knocknageeha, Gneeveguilla

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at St. Bridget’s Funeral Home, Gneeveguilla on Monday from 4:30pm to 8:00pm. Followed by removal to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR