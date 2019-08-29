Peggy Enright nee Horan, Church Road and Enright’s Bar, Moyvane and late of Killegane, Castleisland

reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Friday evening from 5 to 8pm followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane. Requiem mass on Saturday at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Murhur  Cemetery, Moyvane. Family flowers only. Donations is desired to The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland, North Kerry Home Care.

