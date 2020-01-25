Peggy Cremin, Fitzgerald Terrace, St. Annes Road, Killarney and late of Dunloe, Beaufort, Killarney

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Monday evening from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Removal at 6:00 pm on Monday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 10:30 am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to the Clonfert ward, University Hospital Kerry
Christina (Tina) Lonergan née Jones, 47 Connolly Park and formerly of Sussex UK
Reposing at her residence on Monday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral arriving at Our Lady & St. Brendan's Church, Tralee on Tuesday...
All-Ireland Glory For Na Gaeil
Na Gaeil are AIB All-Ireland Junior football champions.They were deserved winners over Wexford side Rathgarogue-Cushinstown in Croke Park on a scoreline of 3-20 to...
Winning Start To Hurling League For Kerry
Kerry have started their 2020 Allianz Hurling League season with a 2-24 to 0-13 win at Mayo.The Kingdom only pulled away from their hosts...
Saturday Afternoon Local GAA Results
Munster 40x20 Handball Emerald Masters B Singles Semi-Final Pat Lacey, Asdee lost to Stephen McSweeney, Limerick 21-10 21-14
FAI Weekly Soccer Update
Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and...
