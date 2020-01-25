Peggy Cremin, Fitzgerald Terrace, St. Annes Road, Killarney and late of Dunloe, Beaufort, Killarney

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Monday evening from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Removal at 6:00 pm on Monday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 10:30 am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to the Clonfert ward, University Hospital Kerry

