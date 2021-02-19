Peggy Coffey née Mc Carthy, Graune, Beaufort and late of Ardcanaught, Castlemaine.

A private family funeral will take place. Peggy’s funeral cortege will leave her family home at 10.30am approximately on Saturday morning for St. Mary’s Church, Beaufort. Peggy’s requiem mass will be live streamed on the Beaufort Parish Facebook page on Saturday morning at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****