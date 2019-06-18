Peggie Coghlan (née Deighan)., Ballydowney Killarney & late of Co. Meath.

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 4.30pm – 6.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary’s Cathedral, killarney.  Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday morning at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. killarney.

