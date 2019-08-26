Peaceful Rose festival but underage drinking continues to drain Garda resources

Only a handful of people were arrested for Public Order offences in Tralee during the weekend, despite the large crowds visiting town for the Rose festival.

Garda Niall O’Connor says that despite the number of visitors being up on last year, there were very few incidents, and anything that did occur was dealt with straight away.

He praised the public for their co-operation with Gardai throughout the event, and said he hoped the remaining two nights would be equally peaceful.

However, Garda O’Connor says the issue of under-age drinking at one particular location near Tralee town park, was still an issue over the weekend: