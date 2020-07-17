Pauline O’Rourke née O’Carroll, Convent View, Doon Road, Ballybunion and formerly of Ardoughter, Ballyduff.

A private family funeral will take place for Pauline in St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballyduff with the requiem mass being streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website on Saturday at 11am. Interment afterwards in the Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff.

