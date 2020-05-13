Pauline O’ Shea nee McDonnell of Clahane Ballyard and formerly Castle Countess Tralee

A Private family funeral will take place for Pauline (the Requiem Mass can be viewed at www.stbrendansparishtralee.net on Friday at 11.00 AM) with a Memorial Mass being celebrated at a later date.

Family flowers only, please give a donation in lieu to a charity of your choice.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****