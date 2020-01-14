Reposing at Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Wednesday (Jan 15th) from 6pm to 8pm, followed by removal to Corpus Christi Church, Knockanure. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.
Latest News
Claim that outside groups are using Kerry villages as locations to settle feuds North...
It's being claimed that outside groups are using Kerry villages as locations to settle feuds.Sonny Foran of the Aontú party says over the past...
Dale Road to fully close to through traffic next week
A North Kerry accident blackspot is to fully close to through traffic next week.The Dale Road, also known at the Rathscannel road, between Abbeydorney...
Community Air Ambulance to be grounded by Friday unless €400,000 is raised
The Community Air Ambulance will be grounded by Friday unless €400,000 is raised.The service recently announced it needed urgent funding and set the target...
Pauline Murphy (née Butler), Kilmeaney, Kilmorna, Listowel.
Reposing at Lyons' Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Wednesday (Jan 15th) from 6pm to 8pm, followed by removal to Corpus Christi Church, Knockanure. Requiem Mass...
Drug detections in Kerry increase over the past year
The number of drug detections in Kerry has increased over the past year.According to figures released at the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting, there...
Latest Sports
Former Kerry Captain Tips County For All-Ireland Glory
Former Kerry All-Ireland Minor winning captain Mark O’Connor has tipped the County to win the Senior Championship in the next few years.Last year saw...
Easter Weekend Again For Kerry Group Rás Mumhan
Kerry Group Rás Mumhan, the first major Stage Race of the Irish Cycle Racing season, will again take place over the four days of...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERManchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he has no update to give on their pursuit of Bruno Fernandes.United are reportedly in talks with...