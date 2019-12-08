Pauline Lynch (née O’Callaghan), Derrymore East, Tralee and formerly of Cahermoneen and Casements Avenue, Tralee.

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (Dec.9th) from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday (Dec.10th), at 10am. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.
Munster Beat Saracens In Heineken Champions Cup Pool Game
Munster added another win to their Champions Cup campaign last night.It was a tight, low scoring affair, but Munster came out on top 10-3.Mike...
Irish Rail staff dealing with technical issue at Minish railway gates
Irish Rail staff are dealing with a technical problem at the railway gates at Minish in Killarney.The gates failed to open after coming down...
Coursing Updates – Newcastlewest/Rathkeale
Coursing this weekend is from Rathkeale, James O Connor has the latest:Update 1:Update 2:
