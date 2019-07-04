Pauline Bewick – July 3rd, 2019

Joe McGill’s guest on In Conversation this week is Pauline Bewick; one of Ireland’s most acclaimed artists. Her work is inspired from journeys across Ireland, Wales, England, Tuscany, Turkey, China and the South Pacific, etc. For more than 70 years Bewick has represented her life in sketchbooks, sculpture, paper, canvas, tapestry etc, pouring out her emotional and intellectual thoughts.

