Paul Tarrant, 6 College Arms, Old Road, Cahersiveen and late of St. Anne’s Hospital, Caherciveen

Waking in Daly’s Funeral Home on Monday from 6:00 pm to 7:45 pm. Removal at 7:45 pm to Daniel O’ Connell Memorial Church, Caherciveen arriving at 8:00 pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11 am. Burial afterwards in The Glen Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St. Anne’s Hospital, Caherciveen
Latest News
Mary Casey (née Kennedy), Cummeen, Killarney.
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Monday evening from 7.15pm - 8.30pm, followed by removal at 8.30pm to The Church of The...
Warriors Set To Be Docked Points In Men’s Super League
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are set to receive a serious blow to their Men’s Super League title aspirations.It’s believed they are to be...
Kerry Forward Looks Ahead To New Season
The 2020 competitive football season starts for Kerry on Saturday January 25th.The Kingdom, beaten finalists in League and Championship last year, will be away...
9% rise in rainfall logged at Valentia Observatory last year
There was a 9% rise in the amount of rainfall logged at Valentia Observatory last year.That's according to Met Eireann's Weather Provisional Statement for...
Kerry Football News
Leona Twiss joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Football
Latest Sports
Warriors Set To Be Docked Points In Men’s Super League
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are set to receive a serious blow to their Men’s Super League title aspirations.It’s believed they are to be...
Kerry Forward Looks Ahead To New Season
The 2020 competitive football season starts for Kerry on Saturday January 25th.The Kingdom, beaten finalists in League and Championship last year, will be away...
Kerry Football News
Leona Twiss joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Football