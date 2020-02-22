Paul Sweeney, Cloverhill, Killorglin & late of Pallas, Beaufort, Killarney.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place Killarney on Sunday evening (Feb.23rd), from 4pm – 6pm with removal at 6pm to the Prince of Peace Church, Fossa.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (Feb.24th), at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery.  Family flowers only.  Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society, Daffodil Nurses.  House private please.

