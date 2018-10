Killarney rally navigator Paul Nagle’s split from his long-time race partner has been confirmed after Toyota announced today that Kris Meeke will drive for them in the upcoming WRC season.

Nagle and Meeke have reportedly parted ways amicably with the latter set to team up with Seb Marshall, currently sitting with Hyundai’s Hayden Paddon, tipped to replace Nagle.

Meeke replaces Esapekka Lappi who will team up with Sébastien Ogier in a new-look Citroën Racing squad.