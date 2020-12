In what was a difficult year for sport in the country, rallying was one of the worst hit with no return to rallying on our shores since the first lockdown back in March.

But some Irish competitors have been in action in 2020, including Kerry’s Paul Nagle who had two outings in the World Rally Championship, including a podium in Estonia after the restart.

Paul spoke to John Drummey and they first discussed the cancellation of the 2021 Rally Sweden due to Coronavirus.