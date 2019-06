Kerry’s Paul Nagle is back in the World Rally Championship.

He and Craig Breen are to compete for Hyundai at Rally Finland, the ninth round of the 2019 WRC season.

The event takes place from Thursday August 1st to Sunday the 4th.

Breen had his first WRC podium finish in Finland in 2016, and has competed in the Rally every year since 2009, with the exception of 2013.

A seat fitting will be followed by a pre-event test, as well as participation in Rally Estonia from July 12th to 14th.