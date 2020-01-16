Paul Geaney Says Kerry Aim To Right The Wrongs Of 2019

Former All Star, Paul Geaney says the players on the Kerry panel are aiming to right the wrongs of 2019 as they prepare to start the new season.

The Dingle man, who launched Eir Sport’s coverage of the league, says he would have preferred more time to prepare for the opening fixture against Dublin.

Paul Geaney is looking forward to playing the All Ireland Champions in Croke Park on Saturday week.

Radio Kerry will bring you live commentary of Kerry’s seven games in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League beginning with Dublin at 7.15 on Saturday January 25th.