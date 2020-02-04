Paul Geaney Named Footballer Of The Week

By
radiokerrysport
-
15 January 2020; eir sport has today announced the details of its 2020 Allianz Leagues coverage. On hand for the launch were Corks Alan Cadogan, Wexfords Rory O'Connor, Dublins Paul Mannion and Kerrys Paul Geaney. Over seven weekends eir sport will broadcast 15 football and hurling games and become the home of Saturday night live GAA. The coverage kicks off on Saturday 25th January, with a massive triple header across its channels, including the All-Ireland football & hurling champions. Pictured at the launch is Paul Geaney of Kerry. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***

Paul Geaney is the GAA.ie Footballer of the week.

The Kerry forward received over 6 and a half thousand votes on the Official GAA Instagram page, over 2 thousand 7 hundred more than Dublin’s Ciaran Kilkenny.

The citation reads how “Geaney remained cool in the closing stages to net a vital goal” & “Geaney’s 1-1 contribution was critical”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR