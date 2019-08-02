Paul Galvin Set To Be Appointed Wexford Manager

Paul Galvin is set to be the next Wexford senior football manager on a two-year term.

The four-time All-Ireland winner and three-time All-Star with Kerry will be put forward for ratification at next month’s county board meeting.

Wexford G-A-A say their selection committee were impressed by Galvin’s knowledge and passion as well as his vision for the county at both senior and development level.

Former Wexford footballer Ciaran Lyng spoke to South East Radio about the appointment https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ciaran-lyng.mp3