Former Wexford goalkeeper Anthony Masterson feels Paul Galvin’s appointment as manager is already having an impact on football in the Model County.

The four-time All-Ireland winner with Kerry is taking on his first inter-county managerial job and he’ll be looking to get Wexford out of Division Four in 2020.

Masterson, who is Wexford’s ladies football boss, says bringing in Galvin has created a buzz in the county