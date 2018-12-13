Paudie Mulvihill, Glasha, Athea, Co. Limerick

Reposing at his home in Glasha, Athea tomorrow Friday (Dec 13th) from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Traffic management plan in place.

