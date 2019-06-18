Patsy O’Sullivan (Mog), Coonanna, Cahersiveen.

Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen this (Tuesday) evening from 7pm – 9pm and tomorrow Wednesday from 6pm – 7.45pm, followed by removal at 7.45pm to O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Reilig Chill Fhaoláin, Cahersiveen. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Cahersiveen Hospice. Enquiries to Garvey’s Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen.