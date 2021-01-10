Patsy O’ Sullivan

Oakdene, Cahirdown, Listowel.

A private family funeral will take place for Patsy, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, Listowel, on Monday morning at 11.30 a.m, which will be live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , with burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.

House private,please.Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry or c/o Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel.

Predeceased by the late Bernadette and Carmel, his parents William and Nance, brother Toddy, sisters Peggy and Bridie. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his children Liam, Tom, Pádraig, Kevin, Máire, Brendan and Éamon, sister Mary, his 17 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

