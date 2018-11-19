Patrick Stackpoole, The Green, Ballinageragh, Lixnaw and St. Joseph’s Hospital, Listowel

reposing at his family home on Tuesday from 6 to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw for 11.30am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. John Paul 2nd Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Joseph’s Hospital, Listowel.

