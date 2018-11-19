Patrick Stackpoole, The Green, Ballinageragh, Lixnaw and St. Joseph’s Hospital, Listowel

reposing at his family home on Tuesday from 6 to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw for 11.30am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. John Paul 2nd Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Joseph’s Hospital, Listowel.
Latest News
Weeshie Fogarty: The Heart and Voice of the Kingdom – November 19th, 2018
Radio Kerry’s beloved broadcaster Weeshie Fogarty died yesterday at the age of 77. Many voices paid tribute on this morning’s Kerry Today including Mícheál...
Men arrested in Dublin by CAB are from Killarney
Two men who were arrested in Dublin today as part of a money-laundering probe are from Killarney.The men, believed to be in their...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYSean O'Brien looks likely to miss the start of Ireland's Six Nations campaign.Leinster have confirmed that the Ireland back row had surgery...
Changes On The Way In Kerry Senior Football Squad For 2019
Changes appear to be on the way in the Kerry Senior football squad for 2019.A number of players previously involved with the panel have...
Monday Afternoon Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Munster Colleges U19 C Football Round 2 Ballincollig Community School 3-12 Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí 1-11