Waking at Brennan’s Funeral Home, Glenbeigh. Rosary this evening (Mon Dec 16th) between 8pm and 9pm. Waking tomorrow Tuesda from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. James’ Church, Glenbeigh. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinakilla Cemetery.
Mary B. O’Rourke née Lucid, Lower Ardoughter, Ballyduff.
Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway tomorrow Tuesday (Dec 17th) from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 1.30pm at...
Analyst says Kerry Group will continue to buy other companies
Kerry Group will continue to buy other companies into the future.That's according to a market analyst who was speaking following the news that the...
Kerry Green party representative says party must represent rural Ireland
The Green Party's new North Kerry representative says the party needs to represent the views of rural Ireland.Paul Bowler says the Green party is...
Over €6,300 for Kerry sports clubs
Over €6,300 is being allocated to sports clubs around Kerry.The funding for 42 clubs has been announced by Kerry Recreation and Sports Partnership through...
Kerryman arrested on suspicion of human trafficking in Greece still facing prison sentence
A Kerryman who was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking in Greece where he was helping migrants is still facing a prison sentence.Sean Binder,...
Kerry Manager Plans To Have Squad Fully In Place By Start Of January
Kerry U20 football manager John Sugrue plans to have his squad fully in place by the start of January.The Kingdom are to begin their...
Liverpool and Manchester City will both make trips to Madrid for the last 16 of the Champions League after the draw was made earlier...
Monday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
Agri Auto Parts LeaguesDiv 4 Ladies; Listowel (A) v Listowel B 8.15Div 5 Ladies; Killarney v Listowel at 8.30Div 3 Men; Listowel v Killarney...