Patrick Sheehan, Lassabee, Castlemaine.

Patrick, sadly missed by his son Padraig, daughter Mary, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Finola, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by his wife Mary and brothers Timothy, Maurice and Matthew, sisters Barbara and Caite.

A private family funeral will take place for Patrick with requiem mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in St. Gobnait’s Church Keel. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/camera/st-gobnait-keel-castlemaine

