Patrick Roche, Kilnanare, Firies.

Funeral mass will take place privately for family members only on Friday at 11am in St. Gertrude’s Church, Firies. Burial afterwards in Kilnanare Cemetery. A memorial mass for Patrick will be celebrated at a later date in which family and friends can attend.

