Patrick (Paudie) O’ Connor, Upper Dirreen, Athea, Co. Limerick.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Tuesday (Dec 18th) from 5pm to 8pm followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane.
Requiem mass for Patrick (Paudie) O’ Connor will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.

