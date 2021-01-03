Patrick (Paudie) Murphy

Cloghers, Ballyard Tralee.

A private family funeral will take place for Paudie with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 12.00 Noon on Monday in St. John’s Church Tralee, (streamed on www.stjohns.ie) followed by interment in Annagh Cemetery Tralee.

Beloved Husband and best friend of Kathleen (Kay) dear father of Geraldine, Elaine, Des, mike, Niamh, Grace and Dave and brother of the late Dan.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his fifteen grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, sister-in-law Breda, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people.

