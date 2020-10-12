Patrick (Patsy Paddles) Browne

Ballygologue Park and formerly of O’Connells Avenue, Listowel

A private family funeral will take place for Patrick with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 11.30am on Wednesday in St Mary’s Church, Listowel, live streamed on listowelparish.com, followed by interment in St John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel

Dearest son of the late Patrick and Noreen Browne and beloved brother of Agnes, Kathleen, Anthony, Gabriel, Nora-Mary, Eleanor and Michael. Sadly missed by his loving family, his nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 50 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

