Patrick ‘Patsy’ O Mahony, 8 John B. Keane Road, Listowel and late of Collbeha, Listowel

reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Wednesday from 4 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Gale Cemetery. Family flowers only please.
Latest News
Over 20 members of Kerry Mountain Rescue Team involved in rescue of hillwalker
Over 20 members of the Kerry Mountain Rescue Team were involved in the rescue of a walker on Carrauntoohill yesterday.The man in his 40s...
Number of patients on trolleys in UHK in September more than doubles in a...
The number of patients on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry for the month of September has more than doubled in a year.That's according to...
Cahersiveen businessman heads to US for trial of drug that may prolong his life
A south Kerry businessman suffering from a rare and terminal form of cancer, has flown out to the USA for treatment that may prolong...
Cork 20 Rally Review
Tipperary’s Roy White won the final round of this year’s Irish Tarmac Rally Championship when he took the top place on the podium at...
Latest Sports
Cork 20 Rally Review
Tipperary’s Roy White won the final round of this year’s Irish Tarmac Rally Championship when he took the top place on the podium at...
Morning Sports Update
SOCCERBournemouth have climbed to seventh-place in the Premier League.Junior Stanislas' 87th minute goal from the penalty spot gave Eddie Howe's side a 2-1...
Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
U16 East Region Football Championship sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney. Division 2 Final Firies 2-11 Killarney Legion 2-11 North Kerry Ladies Football Terry's Butchers Oakpark Under...