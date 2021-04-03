Patrick (Patsy) Moughty

A private family funeral will take place for Patsy. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11:00am in St. Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff followed by burial in Rahela Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to Palliative Care. House strictly private please. Enquires to Lawlors Funeral, Ballyduff. ***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box***** al Home,Ballyduff.