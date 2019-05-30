Patrick Patsy Horgan, Carker North, Scartaglen.

Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Scartaglen (tomorrow) Friday from 5.30pm -7.30pm, followed by removal at 7.30pm to the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen.  Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in Kilsarcon Cemetery.  Donations if desired to the Stroke Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

