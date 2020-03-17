Patrick (Patsy) Hayes, Clounbrane, Moyvane & late of Beale, Asdee.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Funeral arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane on Wednesday March 18th,  for private Funeral Mass at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.  House strictly private please.  In accordance with HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, please note , Funeral Mass and Cemetery will be limited to family members only.

