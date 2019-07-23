Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square Abbeyfeale tomorrow Wednesday (July 24th) from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale.
Requiem mass for Patrick ‘Patsy’ Harnett will take place on Thursday at 11am.
Funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery, Abbeyfeale.
Patrick ‘Patsy’ Harnett, Maple Grove, Templeglantine and formerly of Dromtrasna Harnett, Abbeyfeale.
