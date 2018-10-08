Patrick Patsy Costello, Meenenare, Duagh.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home Derry Listowel this evening (Mon Oct 8th) from 5pm to 7pm.
Removal at 7pm to St. Brigids Church Duagh. Requiem mass will take place on Tuesday at 11.30am.
Burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery Duagh.

