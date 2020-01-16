Patrick ‘Pats’ O’Connor, Ballybogg, Annascaul.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing tomorrow Friday (Jan 17th) from 4pm at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle followed by removal at 6pm to Lispole Church.  Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Ballinclár Cemetery.  No flowers please, donations if desired to West Kerry Community Hospital.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR