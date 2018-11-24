Patrick (Pat’s) Behan, 10 Doonard Crescent, Tarbert, & late of Dane Street, Shannagolden, Co. Limerick.

Reposing at Madigan’s Funeral Home, Shanagolden on Sunday (Nov.25th), from 6pm with removal to Shanagolden Church at 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (Nov.26th), at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired in lieu of flowers to Tralee Palliative Care.

