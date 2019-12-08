Patrick (Patcheen) O’Connor, Knockroe, Mastergeehy, Dromod, Caherciveen.

Reposing today Sunday in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville, from 7pm – 9pm and tomorrow Monday from 5pm – 8pm, followed by removal to Our Lady Of The Valley Church, Killeenleigh, arriving there at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Dromod Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations’ if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
One Kerry Winner Last Night In Curraheen Park
There was one Kerry winner outside the county last night.It was in Curraheen Park.Upward Pearl won race 9 for John O Connor of Finuge...
Sunday Local GAA Results and Fixtures
Senior Football League Div 1 (Play-off), Dingle V Austin Stacks 14:00, Connolly ParkSenior Football League Div 4 Venue: Farranfore (Firies), (Relegation Play-off), Tarbert V...
Sunday Local Basketball Fixtures and Results
RESULTSKERRY AIRPORT WOMENS DIVISION 2 CUP: St Pauls 35, Gneeveguilla 34,KERRY AIRPORT WOMENS DIVISION 3 CUP: Gneeveguilla 27, TK Vixens 42,KERRY AIRPORT...
Time Change For Na Gaeil’s Munster Final Today
Due to the Orange Weather warning, Na Gaeils Munster Junior Football final, due to be played in the afternoon, has been brought forward.They are...
Morning Sports Update
RUGBYConnacht will look to make it a clean sweep of wins for the Irish provinces in the Heineken Champions Cup this weekend.They take on...
