Patrick (Patcheen) O’Connor, Knockroe, Mastergeehy, Dromod, Caherciveen.

Reposing today Sunday in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville, from 7pm – 9pm and tomorrow Monday from 5pm – 8pm, followed by removal to Our Lady Of The Valley Church, Killeenleigh, arriving there at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Dromod Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations’ if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.