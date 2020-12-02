Patrick ‘Pat’ Sugrue, Pound, Fermoyle, Ballinskelligs.

Removal from Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home this Thursday at 10.15am for a private family funeral mass at 11am in St. Michael’s Church, Dungegan, Ballinskelligs. Burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ballinskelligs.

