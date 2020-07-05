Patrick ‘Pat’ Quirke, ‘Glenview’, Derrymore West, Tralee.

His wife Phil, son Timmy, daughters Siobhán and Niamh, sister Mary, grandson Jamie, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Requiem mass will streamed from St. Brendan’s Church, Curraheen on St. John’s Parish website www.stjohns.ie and facebook page on Monday (July 6th) at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Camp Graveyard.

Enquiries to Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.

