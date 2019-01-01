Patrick Pat O’Connell, Grenagh & formerly of Knockacarracoush, Cullen, Borden Mallow & U.C.C. Cork

Reposing at Saint Lachteen’s Church, Grenagh this evening from 5pm – 8pm.  Requiem Mass will take place tomorrow (Wednesday) at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Cullen Cemetery, Cork.   No flowers by request.  Donations if desired, to the Oncology Ward, Mercy University Hospital, Cork.  Enquiries to Murphy’s Funeral Directors, Barraduff.

