Patrick (Pat) & Nora O’Connor née Lynch, Mileen, Kilcummin, Killarney. Nora formerly of Ballydaly, Millstreet.

A private family funeral will take place for Pat & Nora O’Connor.

Funeral cortege leaving the family home on Tuesday morning at 10.20am to arrive at Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin at 10.50am. Their requiem mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/kilcummin at 11am on Tuesday morning

Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kilcummin. Please observe social distancing guidelines at all times please.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****