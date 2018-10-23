Patrick ‘Pat’ Nash, Knocknasna, Abbeyfeale.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Wednesday from 5 to 8pm followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 O Clock. Funeral afterwards to Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR