Patrick ‘Pat’ Nash, Knocknasna, Abbeyfeale.

reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Wednesday from 5 to 8pm followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 O Clock. Funeral afterwards to Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.
Latest News
The Silver Branch documentary – October 23rd, 2018
The Silver Branch documentary, showing in St. John's, Listowel & Siamsa Tíre, Tralee this week, is about philosopher, poet, and fifth-generation farmer, Patrick McCormack,...
Referendum Commission Answers Your Questions on the Blasphemy Referendum – October 23rd, 2018
This Friday, we’re being asked to vote on whether the reference to blasphemy in the constitution should be removed. Mark Brennock of the Referendum...
Domestic Abuse Takes Many Forms – October 23rd, 2018
Davina James-Hanman has worked in the field of counteracting violence against women for decades. The writer, policy officer and campaigner has been addressing the...
Peter Casey on his Controversial Campaign – October 23rd, 2018
Jerry spoke to the Presidential candidate and asked him about the comments he’s made about the Traveller community and people on social welfare.
Latest Sports
Killarney & District Motor Club Hosts Irish Tarmac Rally Championship Award Dinner
Killarney and District Motor Club has played host to the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship Award Dinner at the Gleneagle Hotel. Each year this prestigious...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYTommy O'Donnell's ankle injury is not as bad as first feared.The Munster flanker suffered ligament damage in Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup win...
Corn Ui Mhuiri Win For P.S Chorcha Dhuibhne
Munster Colleges GAACorn Ui Mhuiri Group C Round 1 P.S Chorcha Dhuibhne 2-18 Skibbereen Community School 1-7U19 C Football Round 1 Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí ...